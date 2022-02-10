Rajani Patil, G A Mir call on Rahul Gandhi

Srinagar, Feb 10. A delegation of Congress leaders Thursday called on Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and held discussions over the socio-political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of Congress issued here said that a delegation of Congress comprising AICC incharge J&K Rajani Patil, JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vice President Abdul Rashid Dar and Anantnag DCC President Gulzar Ahmad Wani had a detailed discussion with Gandhi on various issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.
Mir briefed Gandhi about the party’s current membership drive besides organisational affairs and activities, both in Kashmir and Jammu provinces.The meeting also discussed recent draft report of Delimitation Commission, the statement said.