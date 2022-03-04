Rajani Patil to conduct 6-day J&K tour from March 8

Srinagar, Mar 4: All India Congress Committee (AICC) J&K Incharge and Member of Parliament Rajani Patil would begin her six-day J&K tour from March 8.
A statement of the Congress issued here said that Patil would review the organisational affairs and the party’s ongoing membership drive besides reviewing the preparations for the digital membership drive to be launched across J&K soon.
It said that during her six-day tour, Patil would address a series of public meetings, both in Kashmir and Jammu adding that she was likely to address party workers meeting at the party’s Srinagar office on March 12.