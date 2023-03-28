Rajbagh hoteliers decry pesky power cuts

Srinagar, Mar 28: Hotel owners in the Rajbagh area have complained against the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) for resorting to daytime power outages that force them to run DG sets, which is costing them money.
One of the hoteliers, Bashir Ahmad, claimed that they have been experiencing prolonged power outages for the past three days. “Ironically, despite our best efforts, tourists are forced to endure power outages in Kashmir. Over the past three days, I have been buying diesel to power the DG system so that our guests won’t experience any outages.”
In the meantime, KPDCL officials asserted that the area’s daytime power outages were the result of ongoing maintenance work.