Rajni Patil discusses political situation with Congress leaders

During the interaction with party leaders in which the delimitation report also came under discussion, Rajni Patil expressed dismay over the Delimitation Report, terming it as biased and politically motivated aiming to benefit particular political Party. She was also briefed about the ground situation especially the large-scale resentment amongst the general public against the unexpected delimitation report.

On this occasion, Patil said people of Jammu and Kashmir have vehemently opposed the delimitation report as the Commission has not followed the basic norms thereby rendering great injustice to people of J&K in terms of the delimitation of the parliamentary and assembly constituencies.