Rajni Patil discusses political situation with Congress leaders

Srinagar, May 7 : AICC Incharge Jammu and Kashmir Rajani Patil (MP)Saturday held threadbare discussions over the current political situation, besides organisational affairs and activities with senior leaders of Kashmir here in Srinagar.
Patil also received feedback with regard to organisational affairs and activities in all the districts of the valley, a press note said.
She interacted with former Legislators, PCC Office bearers, District Presidents and other party functionaries covering all the districts of Kashmir while reviewing the current political situation in Kashmir.
During the interaction with party leaders in which the delimitation report also came under discussion, Rajni Patil expressed dismay over the Delimitation Report, terming it as biased and politically motivated aiming to benefit particular political Party. She was also briefed about the ground situation especially the large-scale resentment amongst the general public against the unexpected delimitation report.
On this occasion, Patil said people of Jammu and Kashmir have vehemently opposed the delimitation report as the Commission has not followed the basic norms thereby rendering great injustice to people of J&K in terms of the delimitation of the parliamentary and assembly constituencies.
Adding that delimitation report is not acceptable to people, Patil said the Commission has not taken care of topography, connectivity, population and other parameters of the areas before concluding the final report.