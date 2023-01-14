Rajni Patil reviews Yatra preparations

Srinagar, Jan 14: AICC Incharge J&K affairs Rajni Patil MP today reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra here today with AICC team deputed here alongwith senior JKPCC leadership.
According to a press note, those present in the meeting included JKPCC President Vikar Rasool wani ,member CEC, Tariq Hameed Karra, Ex- PCC President, G A Mir, former Union Minister Bharat Singh Solanki, AICC Spokesperson Meem Afzal (Ex-MP) AICC Joint Secretary Co Incharge Manoj Yadav, AICC coordinators Jeetu Patwari Kamleshwar Patel Kunal Chaudhary, and Chetan Chouhan.
The meeting took stock of the various aspects of the preprations for the Yatra enrouteand Kashmir region, the culmination of the Yatra on January 30. Rajni Patil said that the culmination event in Kashmir has its great significance aș the Yatra is from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. She said that there is great enthusiasm amongst people about the Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.