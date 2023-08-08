Rajouri Chikri wood craft, Anantnag’s Mushqbudji Rice receive GI tag

The process for GI Tagging of nine products was started by NABARD in consultation with Department of Handicrafts & Handloom and Department of Agriculture in December 2020, during the difficult times of COVID. The GI tags have now finally been granted to these two products after a long legal process. In total, four products have been granted GI tag with NABARD support.

Chikri is a pale, honey colored , fine grained soft wood found in hill ranges of Rajouri district of Jammu province. The Chikri woodcraft of Rajouri is characterized by intricate carving and detailing.

Similarly, Mushqbudji Rice is a premium variety of short bold aromatic rice grown in higher reaches of the Kashmir valley especially in Anantnag district. The cooked Mushqbudji Rice is unique and possesses a harmonious blend of taste, aroma and rich organoleptic properties.