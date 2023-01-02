Rajouri incident unfortunate, reflects Pakistan's frustration: BJP

Srinagar Jan 02: Youth leader and BJP's media in-charge Manzoor Bhat on Monday strongly condemned the attack on civilians in Rajouri in which four persons were killed and seven others were critically injured.
Bhat, in a statement, said Pakistan and terrorists sponsored by it are trying to show their existence by carrying out these ghastly acts.
He said Pakistan is trying to disrupt peace in J&K but Modi government will not allow this to happen and has a "zero tolerance policy towards terrorism".
"Pakistan’s nefarious designs have failed till now," he said.
Bhat said Rajouri incident was an act of cowardice. “My deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.