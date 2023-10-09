Ramaiah Medical College organises National Health Conference NAMSCON-2023

Srinagar, Oct 9: Ramaiah Medical College (RMC), a prestigious institution under Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS) organised the inauguration and convocation ceremony of the 63rd Annual Conference of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMSCON) at Ramaiah Medical College.
It was a highly anticipated healthcare conference in collaboration with the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), a distinguished body operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.
Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor, Karnataka, was the Chief Guest for the auspicious occasion. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Government of India, and Prof. S P Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, were the Guests of Honour.
Dr. M R Jayaram, Chairman, Gokula Education Foundation and Chancellor, RUAS, Dr. O P Kharbanda, Pro- Vice-Chancellor, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Dr. Shalini C Nooyi, Principal and Dean, Ramaiah Medical College, Dr. Shiv K Sarin, President, NAMS, Dr. Umesh Kapil, Secretary, NAMS and other dignitaries were present during the conference.
During this event Dr. O P Kharbanda, Pro- Vice-Chancellor, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences was honoured as NAMS Emeritus Professor. Additionally, over 100 senior healthcare professionals were honoured with fellowships and memberships of NAMS.
In the convocation address, Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot,emphasised that healthcare, being both a human and divine service, requires doctors to unite for the advancement of the nation. He also stated that, “Let us collaborate to usher in positive change within the healthcare ecosystem and elevate medical services. Each patient’s well-being lies in the hands of a doctor. Hence, it is imperative for doctors to remain steadfastly engaged in humanitarian service. To thrive in every sphere, collective effort and cooperation are key.”
Prof. S P Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, expressed his congratulations during the event, stating, “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. O P Kharbanda and the distinguished professionals who have been honoured by NAMS, one of the most prestigious academies in our field. I am confident that this three-day conference will be a reservoir of valuable scientific knowledge, and I hope that this knowledge will bear fruit for the progress of this organization and nation.”
Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Government of India, remarked, “It’s an unexpected moment that we gather here when the nation is brimming with optimism. Concurrently, the world recognises India’s prominence, particularly in the realm of science, including medical sciences. Two outstanding examples are Chandrayaan and the remarkable vaccine story.”
The conference featured the release of the NAMS annual report, information brochure, and scientific proceedings by the chief guests and guests of honour.