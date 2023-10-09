Ramaiah Medical College organises National Health Conference NAMSCON-2023

In the convocation address, Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot,emphasised that healthcare, being both a human and divine service, requires doctors to unite for the advancement of the nation. He also stated that, “Let us collaborate to usher in positive change within the healthcare ecosystem and elevate medical services. Each patient’s well-being lies in the hands of a doctor. Hence, it is imperative for doctors to remain steadfastly engaged in humanitarian service. To thrive in every sphere, collective effort and cooperation are key.”

Prof. S P Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, expressed his congratulations during the event, stating, “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. O P Kharbanda and the distinguished professionals who have been honoured by NAMS, one of the most prestigious academies in our field. I am confident that this three-day conference will be a reservoir of valuable scientific knowledge, and I hope that this knowledge will bear fruit for the progress of this organization and nation.”