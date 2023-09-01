Ramban fire incident | Farooq, Omar anguished over loss of lives

In his message, Dr Farooq said, “Deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in a tragic fire incident in Bingara Village. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. I hope the administration will reach out to the affected with the required assistance.”

