Ramban fire incident | Farooq, Omar anguished over loss of lives

Srinagar, Sep 1: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over the loss of lives in an unfortunate fire incident in village Bingara, Ramban.
In his message, Dr Farooq said, “Deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in a tragic fire incident in Bingara Village. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. I hope the administration will reach out to the affected with the required assistance.”
Expressing grief over the incident, Omar Abdullah said, “Deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in a tragic fire incident. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.”
Among others Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial President Jammu Ratan Lal Gupta and District President Ramban Sajad Shaheen have also expressed profound grief over the incident and implored upon the administration to reach out to the affected with relief and compensation.