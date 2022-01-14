Ramp up efforts to tackle third COVID wave: Farooq Abdullah

He said that vaccination was the only bulwark against the third wave.

“There are other measures that the J&K administration should immediately tend to besides ensuring inoculation of booster doses, which should be made to protect especially those who have comorbidities, who are immune-compromised and healthcare workers. Health infrastructure and oxygen production are other areas that should be given extra attention. Stringent actions to detect, treat and reduce the transmission of the virus should also be part of the road map to curb the sprawl of this deadly disease,” Abdullah said.