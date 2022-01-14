Ramp up efforts to tackle third COVID wave: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Jan 14: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Friday asked the administration to ratchet up a multifold strategy to tackle the imminent third wave of COVID-19.
A statement of NC issued here quoted Abdullah as saying, “I hope the incumbent administration is ready to tackle the imminent third wave because they have learned their lessons from the first and second COVID wave, which had battered J&K. I hope the imminent third wave is not treated casually.”
He said that vaccination was the only bulwark against the third wave.
“There are other measures that the J&K administration should immediately tend to besides ensuring inoculation of booster doses, which should be made to protect especially those who have comorbidities, who are immune-compromised and healthcare workers. Health infrastructure and oxygen production are other areas that should be given extra attention. Stringent actions to detect, treat and reduce the transmission of the virus should also be part of the road map to curb the sprawl of this deadly disease,” Abdullah said.
NC’s Members of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone also impressed upon the LG’s administration to rise to the exigencies in the wake of the imminent third COVID wave.