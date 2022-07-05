Rampant urbanisation has badly affected agriculture sector: CUK VC

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Tuesday said the rampant urbanisation has badly affected the agriculture sector as people are preferring employment in government and private sector as it provides “financial stability and security.”
“Moreover, owing to low agricultural returns, the number of farmer suicides have been increasing lately across the country which is a cause of serious concern for the policy and decision makers,” Prof. Shah said in his presidential address, while inaugurating the two-day national seminar on “Recent advances in science and technology for Agricultural Sustainability, RASTAS-2022” organised by the Department of Botany, School of Life Sciences, and N-SERB at Nunar Science campus here from Tuesday.
Scientist G, former advisor, Department of Biotechnology, GoI, Dr. Menakshi Munshi was the Guest of Honour, while Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmed Nika was the Special Invitee.
Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean, School of life sciences, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf, Dean School of Languages, Prof. Gayas ud Din, Prof. Azra. N Kamili, Convener, Nodal Person, Deptt of Botany, Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, Co-convener, Director Science Campus, faculty members, senior functionaries, research scholars and students were also present on the occasion. Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar joined the seminar proceedings through online mode.
In his online speech, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, highlighted the pivotal role that Artificial Intelligence and Data Science may play in agricultural sustainability and climate change.
He also stressed how forests have a role in overall agricultural development and the role of technology in making non-arable suitable for modern agriculture.
Prof. Zargar also stated the role that such events may play in igniting young minds and scientists to explore newer avenues in development of sustainable agriculture.