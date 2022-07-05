Rampant urbanisation has badly affected agriculture sector: CUK VC

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Tuesday said the rampant urbanisation has badly affected the agriculture sector as people are preferring employment in government and private sector as it provides “financial stability and security.”

“Moreover, owing to low agricultural returns, the number of farmer suicides have been increasing lately across the country which is a cause of serious concern for the policy and decision makers,” Prof. Shah said in his presidential address, while inaugurating the two-day national seminar on “Recent advances in science and technology for Agricultural Sustainability, RASTAS-2022” organised by the Department of Botany, School of Life Sciences, and N-SERB at Nunar Science campus here from Tuesday.