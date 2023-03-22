Rana joins Navratra prayers at Kol Kandoli, Baral Mata

Nagrota, Mar 22: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today joined hundreds of devotees and offered prayers on the auspicious occasion of the first Navratra at Kol Kandoli Temple, the first spiritual destination on the ancient heritage Mata Vaishno Deviji route, and prayed for peace, progress, prosperity, and tranquility in the country, a press release said.
Rana performed Pujas in spiritual ambiance amid recitation of Mantras and Bhaints of The Mata Rani.
Interacting with the devotees, BJP exhorted the people to join the ensuing Yatra on the Pracheen Marg, beginning March 26, from Kot Kandoli to Oli Temple. The heritage route, passes through Jagdamba Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple - Jagti, Durga Mata Temple - Pangali, Shiv Temple - Thandapani - Drabi, Shiv Shakti Temple, Raja Mandleek Temple- and Raja Nowalgarh Temple – Marh, Drabi, Kali Mata Temple - Gundla Talab, Ram Darbar, Shiv Temple- Bamyal and Oli Temple Chhapanoo-Bamyal before reaching the sanctum sanctorum of the Bhavan of Mata Rani on Trikuta Hills.
He expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for instructing the concerned departments and agencies for making necessary arrangements to facilitate this Yatra.
Greeting the people of the country from the foothills of the Bhavan of the Mata Rani on the Navratras, Devender Rana prayed India to emerge as Vishwa Guru as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He hoped that the people will observe the Navratras with religious fervour and traditional gaiety. He also hoped this auspicious occasion to spread peace and amity and inspire people to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity and the country. He invoked blessings of Maa Durga and prayed for universal brotherhood besides well-being of the people.
“Navratras are the auspicious days when we all should submit before Mata Rani, the divine mother, and seek Her blessings for all. He said the people of Jammu are blessed to be under the footsteps of Mata Vaishno Devi that has all along showered Her divine blessings upon millions of devotees from times immemorial. “We must devote ourselves to the special prayers for Mata to overcome all our difficulties”, he said and hoped that Navratras will see Jammu and Kashmir ushering in a new era of peace, progress and development.
Rana exhorted the people of Jammu to maintain their proud hospitality towards the pilgrims thronging from various parts of the country. He hoped that the blessings of Godess Durga will see us through all the challenges confronted to humanity.