Rana joins Navratra prayers at Kol Kandoli, Baral Mata

“Navratras are the auspicious days when we all should submit before Mata Rani, the divine mother, and seek Her blessings for all. He said the people of Jammu are blessed to be under the footsteps of Mata Vaishno Devi that has all along showered Her divine blessings upon millions of devotees from times immemorial. “We must devote ourselves to the special prayers for Mata to overcome all our difficulties”, he said and hoped that Navratras will see Jammu and Kashmir ushering in a new era of peace, progress and development.

Rana exhorted the people of Jammu to maintain their proud hospitality towards the pilgrims thronging from various parts of the country. He hoped that the blessings of Godess Durga will see us through all the challenges confronted to humanity.