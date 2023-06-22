Rana seeks cancellation of licenses of terminated doctors accused of fabricating evidence in Asiya-Neelofar case

In a series of tweets, Rana hailed the decision of the government to terminate the two doctors accused of manipulating post mortem reports of the duo.

“Good decision of the @officeofLG Government. Rule of Law is being established. At the behest of forces imnical to the Nation’s Security these two doctors fabricated false reports and put Kashmir on fire leading to more than a hundred injured and around half a dozen dead,” said Rana on Twitter.