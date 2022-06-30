Range officer, Forest Guard arrested for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in Anantnag: ACB

Srinagar, Jun 30: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Range officer and Forest Guard, Kokernag in Anantnag district for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 for allotment of timber.
As per an ACB spokesman, the arrest was made after a complaint alleging therein that Sohail Unis Shikari, Range officer, Kokernag, Anantnag is demanding bribe of Rs 22,000 through Forest Guard Ghulam Muhammad Naikoo for processing the file of the complainant for allotment of timber Kairoo (Kair) for house construction.
The complainant managed Rs 10,000 and approached ACB for legal action against the corrupt officials,” the statement said adding the contents of complaint prima facie disclose the commission of offence punishable U/S 7 of the PC Act 1988 by Shikari and Naikoo.
Accordingly a case under FIR number 10/2022 was registered in Police Station Anti Corruption Bureau, Anantnag and the investigation started. Later, a trap team was constituted which caught the accused forest guard red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.
Both the Range Officer and Forest Guard were arrested while further investigation is going on.