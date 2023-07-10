Rape accused among 2 arrested by Samba police

The arrested accused have been identified as Sanjay Kumar alias Sunny, resident of Rani Talab, Digyana, Jammu and Rahul Kumar, resident of Chak Bagalan tehsil Ramgarh in district Samba.

Meanwhile, two separate cases have been registered and an investigation is going on. The FIR regarding allegations of rape and blackmailing at Police Station Bari Brahmana was registered on the complaint lodged by one lady and the FIR regarding physical assault at Police Station Vijaypur was registered on the complaint lodged by one girl student.