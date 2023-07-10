Rape accused among 2 arrested by Samba police

Samba, July 10: Police today claimed to have arrested two culprits involved in crime against women including one rape accused.
The arrested accused have been identified as Sanjay Kumar alias Sunny, resident of Rani Talab, Digyana, Jammu and Rahul Kumar, resident of Chak Bagalan tehsil Ramgarh in district Samba.
Meanwhile, two separate cases have been registered and an investigation is going on. The FIR regarding allegations of rape and blackmailing at Police Station Bari Brahmana was registered on the complaint lodged by one lady and the FIR regarding physical assault at Police Station Vijaypur was registered on the complaint lodged by one girl student.
SSP Samba Benam Tosh said that police are taking appropriate action under the law to control crime against women and the criminals committing crimes against women are being sternly dealt with.
“The perpetrators of crime against whom serious allegations of rape, molestation, domestic violence, and assault are leveled and proved by police, are being arrested under the law as police is committed to eradicating crime against women in Samba district.”