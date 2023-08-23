Rape accused arrested in Baramulla within hours of complaint: Police

Srinagar, Aug 22: A rape accused was arrested on Tuesday within hours after a complaint was filed against him in Baramulla, Police said.
It said Police Station Baramulla received a written complaint from a minor girl (name withheld) stating that she was abducted by Muhammad Umar Parray (a driver) of ParrayMohallaSangri who raped her at a secluded place in Sangri.
Police said that a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Baramulla and investigation initiated.
It said that during investigation, Police officers utilised technical and human sources and after strenuous efforts, traced and arrested the accused person within hours after the complaint was received.
Further medico-legal formalities have been conducted and investigation of the case is in progress.