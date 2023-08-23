Rape accused arrested in Baramulla within hours of complaint: Police

Srinagar, Aug 22: A rape accused was arrested on Tuesday within hours after a complaint was filed against him in Baramulla, Police said.

It said Police Station Baramulla received a written complaint from a minor girl (name withheld) stating that she was abducted by Muhammad Umar Parray (a driver) of ParrayMohallaSangri who raped her at a secluded place in Sangri.