‘Rape of minor’ | Court rejects bail plea of accused

The contention of police is that in September last year a man filed complaint with police station Panthachowk stating that four persons subjected his minor daughter to sexual assault.According to police, the complainant further stated that his daughter knew one of the accused who developed a friendly relationship with her and took some photographs also.“Later on his daughter was blackmailed”.

While the complainant submitted that the person along with other accused persons called his daughter to Khonmoh on the pretext of deleting the photos, he stated that when his daughter reached the place of meeting she was sexually assaulted by those four persons. “After a month his daughter told him about the same incident”. Accordingly after registration a case (FIR No. 96/2022) under section 376-D, 506, section 3/4 of POCSO Act, police said it filed charge- sheet following the an investigation under section 376-DA, 392, 354 (C), 352, 342, 506, 120-B IPC, section 5/6 of POCSO Act, 67 B(e) IT Act on December 15 last year.