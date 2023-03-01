Rare ‘Himalayan Lynx’ spotted in Ladakh

The video of a rare animal that looks like a cross between a big cat and a wolf with peaked ears spotted in Ladakh has been posted on social media platforms which has gone viral. The actual video has been posted by Sherine Fatima on her Twitter handle that has been shared by many.

" So this unique and beautiful animal. It looks like a mixture of a cat and a lion. It's small yet fearless in front of so many dogs in Ladakh, I wonder what animal it is," posted twitter user Sherine Fatima whose Twitter bio says she is the first female singer of the Balti community in Ladakh.