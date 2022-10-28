Rasm-e-chaharum of Ghulam Mohammad Raina observed

Kangan, Oct 28: The ‘Chahrum’ of Ghulam Mohammad Raina, well known medical practitioner, social worker and father of journalist Irfan Raina who passed away on Tuesday was observed at their residence in Gund, Kangan in Ganderbal on Friday.
People from all walks of life including journalists, social, religious, political, trade, civil society, teachers’ organisation representatives thronged the house of the bereaved family at Gund, Kangan, to attend the Chahrum and express solidarity with the family. Special prayers (Dua Majlis) were held for the departed soul.