Rasme-e-Charum of grandmother of journalist Idrees Bukhtiyar observed

Srinagar, July 7: The chahrum of Hameeda Begum, grandmother of India Times (Times of India) journalist Idrees Bukhtiyar was observed at her native village Garkote in Uri on Thursday.
She died at the age of 75 at SMHS hospital Srinagar on Monday night after a brief illness.
People from all walks of life thronged the house of the bereaved family at Garkote, Uri to attend the Chahrum and express solidarity with the family. Special prayers were held for the departed soul.
The politicians, civil society members, journalists and others visited the residence of the Bukhtiyar to pay their condolences.
It is pertinent to mention here that Hameeda was the mother of journalist Maqsood Ahmad, Editor Shaharbeen, All India Radio (AIR) Srinagar, aunt of journalist Zaffer Iqbal and grandmother of advocate Naveed Bukhtiyar.