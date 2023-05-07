Rates fixed for service providers in Anantnag to prevent overpricing during Amarnath Yatra

The stakeholders including tent holders, ponywalas, pethuwallas, palkiwalas, labourers and other service providers assured the DC of their cooperation and support while also suggesting ways to further enhance the quality of services being offered to the devotees. Speaking at the meeting, the DC emphasized the spiritual and religious importance of the yatra as well as the great reputation of Kashmiris in general and the people of Anantnag in particular for displaying exemplary hospitality. He pledged all efforts would be put in place to provide the pilgrims with the best possible services.