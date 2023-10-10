Rather presents WADA committee report to Omar Abdullah

The press release added that it was suggested by the committee that the report be circulated widely for eliciting public opinion thereon. The report will be available on the party's social media platforms within a week’s time. It is hoped that the government will also take notice of the report considering the gravity of the situation and take appropriate action.

It is worth mentioning that the party leadership had approved the constitution of the WADA committee in response to the alarming increase in drug addiction cases in Jammu and Kashmir, with the aim of soliciting suggestions on how to address this serious and growing problem, the press release said.