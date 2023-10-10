Rather presents WADA committee report to Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Oct 10: Abdul Rahim Rather, the chairman of the National Conference’s War Against Drug Addiction (WADA ) Committee today presented a report of the committee to the party Vice President Omar Abdullah here, a press release said.
The committee members including Mubarak Gul, HasnainMasoodi, Javed Dar, Dr. Bashir Veeri, Imran Nabi Dar, Showkat Mir, Dr Mohammad Shafi, ShafqatWatali and Tejindar Singh Pal attended the meeting.
Party Treasurer ShammiOberoi, Provincial President NasirAslamWani, Central Secretary SakinaItoo, Political Advisor to VP MudassarShahmiriwere also present on the occasion.
The press release added that it was suggested by the committee that the report be circulated widely for eliciting public opinion thereon. The report will be available on the party's social media platforms within a week’s time. It is hoped that the government will also take notice of the report considering the gravity of the situation and take appropriate action.
It is worth mentioning that the party leadership had approved the constitution of the WADA committee in response to the alarming increase in drug addiction cases in Jammu and Kashmir, with the aim of soliciting suggestions on how to address this serious and growing problem, the press release said.
The committee was constituted in July this year and has met for the tenth consecutive time since its inception under the Chairmanship of Senior party leader and former Minister Abdul Rahim Rather.
After more than 10 sessions of the WADA committee, the members met at the party headquarters in Srinagar and presented a report of the committee to the party Vice President Omar Abdullah.
The report ensues exhaustive discussions of the committee with the subject matter experts in the field of medicines, and community health. The committee had also met a subject expert in the field, the representatives from the World Health Organization and a local NGO Team Red who had also offered to assist the efforts of JKNC in this regard.