Ration curtailment, paucity of utility services taking toll on Ramadan fervour: Tanvir Sadiq

Srinagar, Mar 31: National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq on Friday said that the shortage of ration and paucity of utility services has caught many families off-guard and is taking a toll on Ramadan fervour.
In a statement, Tanvir said, “The poorer sections of our society, the BPL and AYY beneficiaries were already craving for food due to the curtailment of ration at FCCI stores across J&K. With five kgs of rice per month for a person, an individual gets a share of 83g of rice in one serving; that trivial amount has also been stopped pushing the BPL, AYY, PHH families towards the brink of starvation. The cost free distribution of food grains to NFSA beneficiaries also remains a far cry. More so the curtailment of ration has left the poorest of poor, artisans, labourers, hawkers at the mercy of crippling market forces. Our people have already been suffering immensely due to water and power shortage, inflation and unemployment, the government has now added more to their woes.”
Tanvir said that the ineptitude that has beset the administration is an outcome of the lingering undemocratic rule. He added that the people are confused as to where they should turn to for help. “Steep rise of Ramadan specific condiments, mutton, chicken and other edibles has also hit the Ramadan fervour. Administration is sitting on its hands doing nothing to mitigate the sufferings of consumers. The inflationary pull has eaten on people's savings. Administration has failed to take steps to ensure steady water and electricity supply to people. Concerned agencies have failed to address issues faced by people. Ideally all the line departments including PDD, PWD, FCSC and concerned corporations and municipalities should have been instructed to work in tandem. There is no synchronisation of efforts on their part. Administration is invisible on the ground,” he said.