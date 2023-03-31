Ration curtailment, paucity of utility services taking toll on Ramadan fervour: Tanvir Sadiq

Tanvir said that the ineptitude that has beset the administration is an outcome of the lingering undemocratic rule. He added that the people are confused as to where they should turn to for help. “Steep rise of Ramadan specific condiments, mutton, chicken and other edibles has also hit the Ramadan fervour. Administration is sitting on its hands doing nothing to mitigate the sufferings of consumers. The inflationary pull has eaten on people's savings. Administration has failed to take steps to ensure steady water and electricity supply to people. Concerned agencies have failed to address issues faced by people. Ideally all the line departments including PDD, PWD, FCSC and concerned corporations and municipalities should have been instructed to work in tandem. There is no synchronisation of efforts on their part. Administration is invisible on the ground,” he said.