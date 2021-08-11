Ravinder, Khan meet CS, discuss various issues of public

According to a statement issued here, “they raised the issue of the pending case of ST status of pahari speaking people and demanded that UT administration should pursue the matter with the union govt on priority basis and get the case cleared at the earliest. They also demanded raising the existing income bar for Pahari speaking and other such reserved categories, in view of huge inflation and price hike.”

“Khan also sought accelerating the pace of developmental works of roads and bridges under various schemes, and buildings besides the tendering process in the RDD. He also demanded opening of Degree college at Manjakote having five feeding HSS and around 70000 population. He also demanded filling up of vacant posts of Naib Tehsildars in the district,” the statement reads.

Sharma raised the issue of early construction and completion of Beripattan lift irrigation scheme. He also raised the issue of delay in the disbursement of refugee claim to the DPs of 1947,1965 and 1947 besides demanding pursuing the matter of full implementation of the 2014 package recommended by the then state govt to the centre, clubbing of the office of PRO and custodian Evacuee property Jammu, digitalisation of the Old records of Displaced people on priority basis.

He also demanded high level review meeting to take stock of the issues of various categories of displaced people with the representatives of DPs and refugees of each category.