Ravinder Raina releases poster

Srinagar, Apr 4: Ravinder Raina, President J&K BJP, today released poster of BJP OBC Morcha National Program Gaon Gaon Chalo, Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyaan organised by Sunil Prajapati, President, J&K BJP OBC Morcha at BJP office Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
According to a press note, while releasing the poster, Ravinder Raina said that since 2014 Modi Government started so many schemes for the welfare of OBCs .
Raina said that 102nd Constitutional amendment act 2018 provides Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). “It has the authority to examine complaints and welfare measures regarding socially and educationally backward classes. Appointment of G D Sharma Commission for inclusion of OBC Cast and Enhancement of OBC Reservation,”he added.
After Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, OBCs in West Pakistan Refugees were granted all constitutional rights, Raina said and added that construction work of OBC hostel Building Started at Kot Bhalwal Jammu.