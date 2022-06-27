Ravinder Raina, Sunil Sharma visit bereaved families of Amreena Bhat, SI Farooq Ahmed Mir

Srinagar: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Monday visited the bereaved family of slain police sub inspector Farooq Ahmed Mir at Samboora village of district Pulwama.
According to a press note, he expressed the deep condolences with the family members of Mir who was killed by the terrorists near his residence.
He was accompanied by BJP J&K General Secretary Sunil Sharma, spokesperson Altaf Thakur, District President Sajjad Raina, DDC Member Adv. Meenha Bhat, senior leader Latief Bhat and BJYM Spokesperson Muneeb Qureshi.
Speaking with media persons, Raina said the sacrifices of SI Farooq Ahmed Mir will not go in vain as some of the terrorist involved in this killing have already been neutralised .
Raina said terrorist are the killers of innocent people and they have to pay the heavy price for their sins. He assured the bereaved families of all support.
Later, Ravinder Raina alongwith all other BJP leaders also visited the family of Amreena Bhat at Chadura in Pulwama and offered condolences to the bereaved family.
He expressed deep anguish over the killing of innocent TV actress Amreen Bhat.” Pakistan wants bloodbath in Kashmir and is hatching conspiracies against the people of J&K. Pakistan is the biggest enemy of people of J&K,”he said. Raina assured the all support to the affected family and said this affected family will be properly taken care off.