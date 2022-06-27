Ravinder Raina, Sunil Sharma visit bereaved families of Amreena Bhat, SI Farooq Ahmed Mir

Speaking with media persons, Raina said the sacrifices of SI Farooq Ahmed Mir will not go in vain as some of the terrorist involved in this killing have already been neutralised .

Raina said terrorist are the killers of innocent people and they have to pay the heavy price for their sins. He assured the bereaved families of all support.

Later, Ravinder Raina alongwith all other BJP leaders also visited the family of Amreena Bhat at Chadura in Pulwama and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

He expressed deep anguish over the killing of innocent TV actress Amreen Bhat.” Pakistan wants bloodbath in Kashmir and is hatching conspiracies against the people of J&K. Pakistan is the biggest enemy of people of J&K,”he said. Raina assured the all support to the affected family and said this affected family will be properly taken care off.