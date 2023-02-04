R&B Deptt Uri issues notice to contractor over failure in undertaking road construction work

Srinagar, Feb 4: The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department in border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla has issued notice to a contractor for failing to start the construction work of a road.
The construction company - M/S Khanday Construction belonging Nissar Ahmad Khanday of South City Nowgam had to construct the road from Balote Mohalla to Bani via Kalan Phase 1st (under NABARD RIDF-XXVII) at Garkote village.
Executive Engineer, R&B Special Sub-Division Uri on 31 January issued a notice to the contractor directing him to start the work on the said project within two days failing which an action will be taken.
“The above-mentioned work which stands allotted to you vide Superintending Engineer PWD (R&B) Circle Baramulla’s allotment No. 17979-81 dated 07.03.2022. You were supposed to complete the work in 2 years but you did not start the work till date after repeated reminders (notices). However, the issue of land was resolved at site and the land owners have submitted affidavits to the department to donate the land free of cost for the said work,” reads the notice, a copy of which is with Greater Kashmir.
“A meeting regarding the same was held in the office of under-signed on 19.01.2023 in which the representative of the agency promised to start the work on 23.01.2023 in front of locals of the area but you failed to start the same,” it reads.
“Now you are directed to start the work on said road by deploying men and machinery within two days, otherwise necessary action against you will be taken under rules and the work will be put to fresh tenders on your risk and cost,” it added.
It is pertinent to mention here that the contractor didn’t start the work after two days and despite being issued a notice.
The officials of the department said that he has also been served with multiple notices in the past too.
The locals of Balote Mohalla in Garkote village while speaking to the Greater Kashmir expressed resentment over the non-serious attitude of the contractor.
“Despite issuing a notice to the contractor, he is still not taking up the construction work of the road that means he is doing it on the behest of some influential people,” said Mohd Hanief Chachi, a local.
He alleged that earlier Chairman Block Development Council (BDC) Uri, Mohd Rafiq Balote tried to change the sketch of this road for his own interests.
“In fact, the contractor never visited the spot and told locals instead that he would visit BDC’s house and decide with him how to change the sketch of the already approved road,” he stated.
The villagers said that they are suffering on a daily basis as the project is hanging fire for a long time now.
“We have already given affidavits to the R&B that we are ready to give our lands free of cost, but unfortunately still no road construction is being done,” said Matwali Chachi, another local.
Greater Kashmir has learned through its sources that the contractor has not been responding to the calls of the R&B department officials.
However, when Greater Kashmir contacted Executive Engineer, R&B Special Sub-Division Uri, Fayaz Ahmad Kumar, the official assured that the construction work will be started within two or three days.
“We have spoken to the contractor today. He was out of station but he assured that work on the road will be started within two-three days,” Kumar said.