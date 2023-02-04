R&B Deptt Uri issues notice to contractor over failure in undertaking road construction work

“The above-mentioned work which stands allotted to you vide Superintending Engineer PWD (R&B) Circle Baramulla’s allotment No. 17979-81 dated 07.03.2022. You were supposed to complete the work in 2 years but you did not start the work till date after repeated reminders (notices). However, the issue of land was resolved at site and the land owners have submitted affidavits to the department to donate the land free of cost for the said work,” reads the notice, a copy of which is with Greater Kashmir.

“A meeting regarding the same was held in the office of under-signed on 19.01.2023 in which the representative of the agency promised to start the work on 23.01.2023 in front of locals of the area but you failed to start the same,” it reads.