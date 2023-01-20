R&B is now nodal department for ‘Call Before u Dig’ App

Srinagar, Jan 20: The Government on Friday appointed Public Works (R&B) as nodal Department for “Call Before u Dig” Mobile App to facilitate smooth coordination between excavating agencies and underground utility asset owners to save utilities from avoidable damages during digging.

The App has been developed by Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India and with a view to operationalize the application, the government ordered that Public Works (R&B) Department shall be the Nodal Department for implementation of the application at the UT level, according to a government order, as reported by GNS.

“The Department shall appoint a UT CBuD Nodal/Admin Officer of senior level to operate the UT 'Admin' Account and shall further create user admin accounts for each Department involved in infrastructure development,” it read.

“All Departments involved in excavations shall, in coordination with the PW(R&B) Department appoint 'UT Department Admin/Nodal' Officer to operate their Admin Account and shall create user admin of utility agencies under their respective departments, " it said.