R&B JEs rue discrepancies in seniority list

The aggrieved JEs said that they bought it to the notice of the concerned official, but no step was taken to rectify the issue. They said before being appointed as JEs in early 2015, they have worked on a contractual basis for seven years in the department.

“We are 6 to 8 years elder to them by age and half a year senior by virtue of appointment. In addition to that, we have given seven more years to the department, but still, injustice was done to us. We are not against anybody’s promotion as they are our colleagues, but we want that our rightful seniority should not go waste. We are going through depression, and we hope that our career won’t be ruined as we have given our best to the department,” said another aggrieved JE.