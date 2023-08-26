R&B opens sub division office in Gund

Kangan, Aug 25: Implementing the government orders, the Public works department (R&B) on Friday opened its newly established Sub Divisional Office at tehsi Gund in Ganderbal district. The office was inaugurated by SE R&B Ganderbal Nisar Ahmed in presence of Executive Engineer R&B division Kangan, Zahoor Ahmed, outgoing executive engineer Ganderbal Tatheer Ahmed, AEE R&B sub division Gund Ghulam Qadir and other officials.
Among others DDC Hariganiwan Noorani Jara, BDC Rafiq Ahmed, Chairman civil society tehsil Gund and president contractors union Gund were present. The establishment of R&B office was a long pending demand and it will help in the development of area. Chairman CST Gund expressed gratitude to the LG administration for establishment of the R&B office at Gund.
Pertinently, the Government had ordered restructuring of Public Works (R&B) Department by way of re-organisation of cadre and rationalization of jurisdiction of its subordinate and field offices by making them co-terminus with territorial limits of divisions, districts and blocks of the Jammu and Kashmir. Ganderbal district is among the first district to implement the orders.