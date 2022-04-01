RDD Assistant Engineer arrested while accepting Rs 5,000 bribe in Pahalgam: ACB

Srinagar, Apr 1: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested an Assistant Engineer of Rural Development Department (RDD) Block Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5000 for processing bills.
As per an ACB spokesman, the accused Shakeel Ahmad Dar demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant, a contractor, for processing a pending bill of Rs 98,776 of the completed construction work under MGNREGA.
A case under FIR number 05/2022 under section 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in PS ACB Anantnag and investigation taken up, the ACB said.
It said a team laid a successful trap and caught Dar red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe and arrested him even as the bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses.