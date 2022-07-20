RDD employee arrested for accepting bribe in Awantipora: ACB

Srinagar, Jul 20: Anti-corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested an Assistant Engineer of Rural Development Department in Sub-Division Awantipora of Pulwama, for demanding and accepting bribe in lieu of releasing payment of a contractor.
As per an ACB spokesman, a complainant alleged that one Mushtaq Ahmad Najar, Assistant Engineer Rural Development Department (REW), Sub-Division Awantipora, Pulwama, is demanding bribe of rupees 2,000 for releasing CDR amount of rupees 7,000.
The said CDR was deposited by the complainant for work related to improvement of walling/ Gate around Panchayat Ghar at Dangerpora Padgampora, Pulwama.
Accordingly a case FIR No 13/2022 was registered at PS ACB Anantnag and investigations started. "During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The team caught the accused official red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of rupees 2,000 from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses”, the ACB said adding further investigation is going on.