RDD employee arrested for accepting bribe in Awantipora: ACB

Accordingly a case FIR No 13/2022 was registered at PS ACB Anantnag and investigations started. "During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The team caught the accused official red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of rupees 2,000 from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses”, the ACB said adding further investigation is going on.