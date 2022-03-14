RDD employee caught taking bribe in Ganderbal: ACB

Srinagar Mar 14: The Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested Village Level Worker for Lar in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district for allegedly demanding and arresting Rs 3,000 bribe for issuance of information under RTI Act.
As per an ACB spokesman, the accused VLW identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Kambay, was caught red-handed by a special team of the anti-graft agency even as the bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of an independent witnesses.
The arrest was made on the basis of a complainant alleging that in lieu of providing information in respect of developmental works at village Anderwan, RDD Block Lar, Ganderbal under RTI Act in favour of the complainant, the accused demanded bribe of Rs 3000.
A case FIR No. 10/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 r/w 120-B IPC has been registered in Police Station ACB Srinagar in this regard.