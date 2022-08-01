RDD official arrested for taking Rs 4,000 bribe in Baramulla: ACB

Srinagar, Aug 1: A government employee working in the Rural development Department (RDD) was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4000 in Baramulla, officials said.
The accused AEE of RDD had allegedly demanded a bribe from a contractor in Baramulla district, following which a complaint was filed against him, news agency KNO reported.
After receiving the complaint, a trap was laid by ACB and the accused officer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money of Rs 4000 from the complainant, an official said adding the accused has been arrested.
He said the bribe money was also recovered in the presence of independent witnesses, while further necessary legal action is being taken.