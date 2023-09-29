RDD’s apathy towards Rengpath A area of Kupwara leaves residents fuming

The residents said that works including filling and leveling of old Masjid sharif Tangwara, filling and leveling of Masjid sharif Matti Mohalla with R wall and drain, filling and leveling with drain and R wall primary school Tangwara, filling and leveling of public park near Ziyarat Syed Gafoor Sahib, construction of road from graveyard to the house of Zareefa Begum, Ghulam Mohammad Dar and others via pry school, filling and leveling near house of Syed Mohammad Shafi Geelani, Syed Naseem and others, filling and leveling with R wall and drain near house of Syed Gowhar and others were approved few months back , but have not been taken up due to unknown reasons.

“In fact the amount reserved for several developmental works got lapsed the previous year and it seems that this year also a huge amount kept for the developmental works would lapse if not taken up in time. Since most of the time of this season has passed besides winter is approaching, so I don’t think that these works would be taken up this year,” a local told Greater Kashmir.