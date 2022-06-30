Re- imposition of abolished irrigation tax most unfortunate: Hakeem Yaseen

In a statement issued on Thursday Hakeem Yaseen while describing decision of the government to re- impose irrigation tax in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory as unfortunate , described it anti - people bereft of any logic .

“The decision of the UT government to impose irrigation tax again alongwith recovery of outstanding dues of last seven years on this account , would break the backbone of poor farmers,” PDF chairman said.. He said decision to exempt irrigation tax , taken by the previous PDP-BJP regime , had provided much needed relief to the farming community .

Moreover , the collection of irrigation tax was economically also not feasible as it would require massive manpower investment to collect a meager sum of money , Hakeem Yaseen added .