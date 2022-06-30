Re- imposition of abolished irrigation tax most unfortunate: Hakeem Yaseen

Srinagar: Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF ) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has criticised the UT government for re- imposing irrigation tax ( Abiyaana) alongwith seven years accumulated outstandings since 1915 when it was abolished by the then PDP-BJP coalition government.
In a statement issued on Thursday Hakeem Yaseen while describing decision of the government to re- impose irrigation tax in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory as unfortunate , described it anti - people bereft of any logic .
“The decision of the UT government to impose irrigation tax again alongwith recovery of outstanding dues of last seven years on this account , would break the backbone of poor farmers,” PDF chairman said.. He said decision to exempt irrigation tax , taken by the previous PDP-BJP regime , had provided much needed relief to the farming community .
Moreover , the collection of irrigation tax was economically also not feasible as it would require massive manpower investment to collect a meager sum of money , Hakeem Yaseen added .
PDF Chairman has urged the government to withdraw the orders issued for reimposition of the irrigation tax forthwith adding that the decision has come like a bolt from blue for the farming community.
He said at the time , when farmers of the Union Territory were direly in need of relief and rehabilitation from the government on account of losses accrued due to weather vagaries , imposition of irrigation tax would be a big cruelty with them.