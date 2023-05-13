Re-opening of Mughal Road brings cheer to people in Shopian

" The Poonch and Rajouri districts remained out of bounds from this side for around six months. We are happy that the administration has finally re-opened the road", said Aijaz Ahamd, Sarpanch of Heerpora, the last village along the road from Shopian side. The restaurant owners, shopkeepers and other traders in the village said that the re-opening of road would give a boost to the trade. "Re-opening of the road would help both business community and transporters in both Rajouri and Shopian districts," said a local shopkeeper.

The travellers, however, complained about the lack of wayside amenities including toilets, eateries, and other utility services. The lack of these services discourages many to travel along the road. "A simple tyre puncture could leave you standard for hours", said Mubashir Ahamd, a resident. He said that in absence of toilet facility women travellers usually hesitate to take this route.