Re-registration of outside vehicles: J&K High Court seeks govt's response on fresh contempt plea

Srinagar, July 13: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has issued a notice to Commissioner/Secretary to Transport Department, Transport Commissioner and in-charge RTO Kashmir on a contempt petition over a fresh circular issued on June 10 this year on re-registration of the vehicles with outside numbers and levying token tax on them in the union territory.

According to news agency GNS, a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar issued the notice observing that the statement of facts, filed by the J&K Transport Department, do not reveal the provision under which the department can realize “tax again” on a motor vehicle on which a life time tax has already been paid in a different state.

In the contempt petition, the petitioner contended that the fresh circular issued by the Commissioner/Secretary Transport Department was against the “purport” of the High Court’s April 29 judgment by virtue of which RTO Kashmir’s order regarding re-registration of the vehicles from outside J&K was quashed.