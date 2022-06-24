Ready for elections any time: PC

Srinagar, June 24: People’s Conference (PC) General Secretary Imran Raza Ansari on Friday said his party is ready for assembly elections and that the announcement on holding the polls in Jammu and Kashmir is always welcome.
Ansari said that only an elected government can address the aspirations of the people and that it is the elected representatives, who always have to go back to the people with their report card.
Reacting over allegations of PDP president Mehboob Mufti that BJP is responsible for the current situation in J&K, Ansari said that first accord with the BJP was done by late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and then by Mehbooba herself who was the chief minister in their alliance.
On being asked about PAGD, he said that their politics is of misleading one as they play blame game about BJP and ask others to join them on that pretext.