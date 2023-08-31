Ready for elections in J&K anytime now: Centre tells Supreme Court

As hearing of Article 370 case began today, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who is representing the Centre did not give any direct answer as an when the Statehood would be restored, however, he said that it will take time some time but it’s progressing.

On the question of elections, he said that they are ready for elections anytime now, but the call will be taken by Election Commission of India.

He also said that substantial part on voters list is over, while error incidents have reduced by 42%.

Mehta also said that infiltration has reduced by 90%, while law and order incident have reduced by 92%.

Mehta said that UT is a temporary phenomena, while State has to be infused with several things. “Those actions are initiated. It’s progressing.”