Ready to get united with anyone for statehood restoration: Altaf Bukhari

He further said that Article 370 is gone forever and no government here can bring it back and said that the political parties including PAGD are deceiving people here by saying that they are fighting for the restoration of Article 370. "We will bring back statehood in J&K for which we have to show solidarity and fight for it," he said, adding that he is ready to unite with anyone to fight this battle.

In an interview , the Apni Party Chief said that after the abrogation of Article 370, Apni Party was formed for three main objectives which include restoration of statehood, jobs and security of the land here and the party has already achieved two goals and now only goal of statehood remains.