Ready to get united with anyone for statehood restoration: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Sep 3: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President and former Minster Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that he is ready to unite with anyone for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.
He further said that Article 370 is gone forever and no government here can bring it back and said that the political parties including PAGD are deceiving people here by saying that they are fighting for the restoration of Article 370. "We will bring back statehood in J&K for which we have to show solidarity and fight for it," he said, adding that he is ready to unite with anyone to fight this battle.
In an interview , the Apni Party Chief said that after the abrogation of Article 370, Apni Party was formed for three main objectives which include restoration of statehood, jobs and security of the land here and the party has already achieved two goals and now only goal of statehood remains.
On being asked whether he belives that PAGD is fighting for restoration of Article 370 , he said that "it is nothing more than a deception to people as it has also contested elections here on the premise that they will restore 370 but nothing has happened yet."
About Gulam Nabi Azad's seperation from Congress and launching new party from J&K, the Apni Party president accused Azad of voting in favour of BJP in Parliament on revocation of article 370.
When asked that many in Kashmir call Apni party as B-team of BJP, "the former minister said, "These things do not matter because the party has to get votes from the people here not BJP. We will not do any false politics, we are telling the truth to the people. Apni party will always keep our promises to the people of J&K," he said.