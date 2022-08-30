Realistic, unambiguous agenda attracts people into Apni Party: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari Tuesday said that “our convincing agenda and realistic policies are alluring people and political leadership from other parties to join the Apni Party.”
He was speaking in a joining event at the party headquarters in Srinagar, wherein several leaders and political activists from AAP, NC, PDP, and Congress formally joined Apni Party today.
On this occasion, prominent leaders of the party who were present include Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Chairman parliamentary affairs committee of the party Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Additional General Secretary Syed Asgar Ali, party's provincial convener Legal Cell Kashmir Advocate Sajad Ibrahim Wani, District President Ganderbal Javaid Ahmad Mir, and others.
The new entrants include In charge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Ganderbal Sheikh Javaid, District Vice President of Congress and former Sarpanch Ayaz Ahmad, Halqa President Congress and Panch Nazir Ahmad, PDP leader and Panch Shabir Ahmad Guroo, Youth Club President Irfan Ahmad, NC leader and Halqa President Ghulam Mohammad Dar, Arshid Ahmad from NC, Shakeel Ahmad from NC, Gulzar Ahmad Rather from PDP, Social worker Javaid Ahmad, Abdul Rashid from PDP, Social Activist Shafaat Ahmad, Umer Ayaz, Farooq Ahmad from NC, Social activist Aadil Aziz, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Farooq Ahmad from NC, and others.
On the occasion, while addressing to the new entrants Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I feel pleased to see that people are realizing the fact that Apni Party pursues a realistic agenda, which is to work for the restoration of statehood to J&K, and to strive for its peace, prosperity, and development.”
He added, “Besides new faces, people and political leaders even from traditional parties such as National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Congress, and others have been joining our hands since the inception of Apni Party more than two years ago.”