Rebel Cricket Club lift Uri Premier League trophy

A statement by Army said that the tournament was conducted for Uri tehsil where teams from more than 50 villages participated in the tournament from Jun 5 to August 20. A total of 69 teams were part of the tournament and played matches on a knockout basis. 16 teams qualified for pre-quarterfinals and the semi-finals were conducted on August 11 and 12.

It said that the final was played between Rising Salamabad and Rebel Cricket Club Jabla on 20 Aug 2023 at the Kalapahar Ground to a packed house of local youth and elders. The Chief Guest for the final was Maj Gen Rajesh Sethi, GOC Dagger Div. The winning team Rebel Cricket Club Jabla and the runners-up team Rising Salamabad were presented with trophies and handsome cash prizes by the Chief Guest.