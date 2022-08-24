REC hands over ‘Neemuch Transmission Limited’ project to Power Grid

Gurugram: REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited, a NBFC Navratna PSU CPSU under the aegis of Ministry of Power, handed over the project specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) formed for construction of Transmission Project viz., ‘Neemuch Transmission Limited’ to M/s Power Grid Corporation of India Limited on 24 August.

M/s Power Grid Corporation of India Limited emerged as the successful bidder of the Inter-State Transmission Project of the Ministry of Power, Government of India and RECPDCL as the Bid Process Coordinator.

The SPV has been handed over by Shri R. Lakshmanan, CEO, RECPDCL & Shri T.S.C. Bosh, ED & Jt. CEO, RECPDCL to Sh. A K Singhal, Executive Director from M/s Power Grid Corporation of India Limited in the presence of other senior officials of RECPDCL, PGCIL & CTUIL.