RECC calls on Chief Secretary

Srinagar, Jan 21: J&K Revenue Coordination Committee (RECC) Friday called on Chief Secretary (CS) and Secretary to Revenue Department.
A statement of RECC issued here said that a delegation led by its Genral Secretary Khursheed Ahmad Tantray called on the CS and apprised him about the demands of the organisation.
It said that the CS assured the delegation of an early action on the genuine demands and asked the Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) to look into the demands put forth by the organisation.
The statement said that the delegation also met Secretary to Revenue Department and intimated him about the demands of the organisation.
It said that Muhammad Yaseen Mir, Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai, Babu Hussain, and Fayaz Ahmad Baba were part of the delegation.
The statement said that on Thursday, a delegation comprising Basharat Naqvi and Sandeep Kohli called on Divisional Commissioner Jammu regarding the DPC of the Patwaris of Jammu division.