Receding flood waters leave a carpet of plastic waste in Jhelum

The garbage of all sorts, including animal carcasses and plastic bottles, got stuck at the shuttering framework of the under-construction bridge across the Jhelum at Qamarwari, which is awaiting completion for over a decade.

With the increase in temperature, the stink emanating from the waste, especially the animal carcasses, has turned the locality into a virtual gas chamber making it difficult to breathe. The unpleasant air has spread around 500 meters in the area affecting hundreds of people living in the vicinity.

“The bad smell necessitates closing the doors and windows of our homes. We prefer to bear the scorching temperatures than the foul smell,” Parvaiz Ahmed, a local, told Greater Kashmir.

He said the garbage had also given rise to insects and flies making it all the more difficult to keep the windows open.