Reception for Bharat Darshan Tour returnees organised

Srinagar, May 28: Police in Bandipora organised a reception for the 150 students, who were part of the Bharat Darshan Tour-2022 under civic action programme. The students returned back safely today after more than a week.
On the occasion, they were received by SSP Bandipora Mohamad Zahid and were accorded a warm reception at DPL Bandipora. DySP DAR Bandipora Ishfaq Alam, who was also with the touring students, was also present on this occasion. Moreover the parents of the students were also present during the reception event.