Recommendations inimical to interests of people: Tarigami

Srinagar, Feb 6: CPI (M) leader Muhamad Yousuf Tarigami Sunday said that the draft proposal of the Delimitation Commission had recommended a strange geographical layout for redrawing the boundaries of several parliamentary and assembly constituencies in J&K.
A statement of CPI (M) issued here quoted Tarigami as saying that the draft proposal shared by the commission seems even incongruous with the commission’s earlier argument of taking into account the topography and difficult terrain while re-mapping the poll constituencies.
“The commission has proposed an arbitrary overhaul in the existing territorial constituencies with no regard for even the terrain, let alone the population that tends to be a basic parameter for redrawing the boundaries of assembly and parliamentary segments,” he said.
Targami said that the commission had proposed carving of Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency comprising Rajouri and Poonch districts from Jammu division, and Anantnag, Kulgam and parts of Shopian from Kashmir division.