Recommendations inimical to interests of people: Tarigami

“The commission has proposed an arbitrary overhaul in the existing territorial constituencies with no regard for even the terrain, let alone the population that tends to be a basic parameter for redrawing the boundaries of assembly and parliamentary segments,” he said.

Targami said that the commission had proposed carving of Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency comprising Rajouri and Poonch districts from Jammu division, and Anantnag, Kulgam and parts of Shopian from Kashmir division.