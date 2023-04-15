Reconsider shifting of DIET, NCERT offices : Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Apr 15: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah wrote a letter to LG Manoj Sinha , impressing upon him to reconsider the government decision of shifting DIET and J&K NCERT offices to Government Boys High School premises, Sonwar Srinagar.
According to a press note, consequent to meeting a delegation of aggrieved locals led by the In Charge Constituency, Lal Chowk Ahsan Pardesi, Dr Farooq Abdullah wrote to the LG Sinha, asking him to reconsider the decision in view of the searing resentment from the locals.
“The delegation of locals from Indiranagar, Sonwar and Batwara met me yesterday at our Party Headquarters in Srinagar. It was brought to my notice that the offices of DIET and J&K SCERT are being shifted by the Education Department to the Government Boys High School premises, Sonwar Srinagar. It was stated that shifting of the said offices will not only hamper the academic as well as extracurricular activities of the students there, but is also going to affect the upgradation of the school to the Higher Secondary level,” the letter reads.
He further noted, “In addition to the above, the main cause of resentment by the locals against this decision of the government seems their apprehension that the ground of the said school, which is being used as a play field by the youth of the area since last fifty years, will not be available to them anymore for sports activities.”
Seeking immediate intervention of the LG into the issue, he said that the decision if implemented will have a negative impact on the overall psyche of the youngsters.