Reconsider shifting of DIET, NCERT offices : Dr Farooq Abdullah

According to a press note, consequent to meeting a delegation of aggrieved locals led by the In Charge Constituency, Lal Chowk Ahsan Pardesi, Dr Farooq Abdullah wrote to the LG Sinha, asking him to reconsider the decision in view of the searing resentment from the locals.

“The delegation of locals from Indiranagar, Sonwar and Batwara met me yesterday at our Party Headquarters in Srinagar. It was brought to my notice that the offices of DIET and J&K SCERT are being shifted by the Education Department to the Government Boys High School premises, Sonwar Srinagar. It was stated that shifting of the said offices will not only hamper the academic as well as extracurricular activities of the students there, but is also going to affect the upgradation of the school to the Higher Secondary level,” the letter reads.