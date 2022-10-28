Record public participation witnessed in 4th phase of back to village programme

Budgam, Oct 28: On the first day of Back to Village-4 (B2V4), 77 panchayat halqas wore a festive look where Gram Sabhas, public grievances redressal camps and other activities witnessed impressive public participation in Budgam.
Public enthusiastically participated in programmes and expressed their views and feedback over the work done by the various departments. The visiting officers chaired Gram Sabhas, Bal Sabhas and Mahila Sabhas and next year plans were discussed.
The visiting officers also inspected the stalls, set up by various departments to display their products and generate awareness about their welfare schemes among the general public.
The visiting officers listened to the local public and reviewed implementation of welfare schemes and progress of ongoing developmental works. During the programme, pledges against drugs under Nasha Mukt Bharat were taken at all Panchayats.
The visiting officers distributed land passbooks, sanction letters for establishment of units, sports equipment, recreational material, baby kits and other appreciation letters among beneficiaries felicitated on the occasion.
Students from different nearby schools presented various cultural programmes and skits on awareness of drug menace.